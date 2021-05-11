You can now enter and survive in Kursk which is already available in Xbox. This action game has been developed by Storm trident and published by Forever Entertainment and will give us a first-person ride on the K-141 Kursk, before ending up on the seabed.

Kursk offers us the opportunity to put ourselves in the shoes of a spy infiltrated in a Russian submarine, in which we will have the mission to collect secret information about the Shkval supercavitation torpedoes without being discovered. The game will allow us to meet the crew of the Kursk, with whom we will establish important links while we witness the shocking events that shook the world.

Kursk is now available on Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One

This first-person adventure will transport us to the events of August 12, 2000, in the old submarine K-141 Kursk, trying to shed some light on the great controversy that this accident caused. In Kursk we will have to make decisions that will test our morale and our ability to decide what is right in a series of critical events, thus influencing the plot of the game.

The developers have sought to turn this proposal into a documentary game based on real events, taking as an ally a quite remarkable realism that aims to bring us closer to what the crew felt.

You can find Kursk on the Microsoft Store At a price of € 19.99. This is a good opportunity to learn more about this maritime tragedy.