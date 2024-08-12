Smirnov told Russian President Vladimir Putin, during a video conference, that the Ukrainian operation, which the Russian army has been trying to repel for 6 days, extends over an area 12 kilometers deep and 40 kilometers wide.

Smirnov added, “The number of civilian deaths is 12, and the number of wounded is 121, including 10 children.”

The governor revealed that about 121,000 people were evacuated from the border area with Ukraine due to the armed incursion of Kiev forces into it.

Sputnik Agency quoted Smirnov as saying that the “Rosset” brigade was fired upon by shells carrying chemical weapons in the Belovsky district of Kursk Oblast.

For his part, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that Ukraine is trying to undermine Russia’s stability by invading an area in the south of the country, but it will not succeed.

“The losses of Ukrainian forces are increasing sharply, including most of the combat-ready units… units that the enemy is moving to our borders,” he said in a televised meeting with senior officials and local governors.

“The enemy will undoubtedly receive an appropriate response and all the goals we are aiming for will certainly be achieved,” he added.