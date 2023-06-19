Two residents of the village of Glushkovo, Kursk region, received shrapnel wounds during shelling from Ukraine. This was announced by Governor Roman Starovoit on June 18 in the Telegram channel.

“We counted more than 16 arrivals. Two local residents were injured, they were taken to the Glushkovskaya central district hospital with shrapnel wounds,» the statement says. publications.

The injured are receiving medical assistance. Starovoit added that houses and several shops in the market area were damaged as a result of the shelling. The governor stressed that the Russian military fired back at the identified enemy positions.

Earlier on the same day, Starovoit reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine fired on three settlements in the Kursk region, including Glushkovo. The building of the sugar factory was damaged.

On June 13, the Armed Forces of Ukraine also fired at the villages of Glushkovo and Tetkino. More than 10 houses were damaged. In addition, the shelling disrupted the gas and electricity supply. There were no casualties.

On June 7, Starovoit reported that Ukrainian militants dropped two explosive devices on an electrical substation in the village of Popovo-Lezhachi, Glushkovsky district. One worker was injured by shrapnel during the restoration of power supply, he was provided with all the necessary assistance.

The special operation to protect Donbass continues, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.