The Kursk offensive is currently recording many victories. However, the fighting on other fronts in Ukraine is not stopping. The situation in Donetsk is apparently becoming “bleak”.

Donetsk – All eyes are on the Ukrainian offensive in the Kursk region. Ukrainian soldiers are scoring more and more victories there. However, the war is also taking place on other fronts. Recently there was positive news from Donetsk. After intense street battles, Ukrainian soldiers apparently managed to launch a successful counter-offensive in Donetsk.

Now the Russian army has made significant progress on the Pokrovsk Front in the same Ukrainian region. The city of Pokrovsk, the capital of the district of the same name, is a transport hub and lies on a main road that is an important supply route to other Ukrainian outposts in the region.

Kursk advance could distract from the current situation in the Ukraine war. The situation is also dramatic on the other fronts. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/Smoliyenko Dmytro/Ukrinform/ABACA

Situation in Donetsk becomes “gloomy”: Ukrainian soldiers have not left their positions for 90 days

The situation is becoming “gloomy,” a member of a special forces battalion told the Kyiv-PostThe city and surrounding districts are subjected to constant enemy air attacks, which also use cluster bombs. Ukrainian soldiers have not been able to leave their positions for 90 days. Delivering food, water and ammunition to the positions is difficult. Supplies are delivered via remote-controlled drones.

In recent days, Ukrainian soldiers have been posting on the Telegram messaging platform about the poor situation at the front. “Everything is very gloomy on the Pokrovsk front, without exaggeration. In the village itself, battles for Hrodivka continue,” he wrote. People on the Pokrovsk front are indifferent to the victories in the Kursk region. “Victories are good, especially when the successes are real, but we must soberly assess the situation everywhere, otherwise it will be painful later,” he added.

At the beginning of August, Ukraine had already ordered the evacuation of hundreds of children from areas in the Donetsk region. “The enemy bombs the towns and villages of these communities every day, so it was decided to take children to safety with their parents or legal representatives,” said Donetsk Governor Vadym Filashkin.

Ukraine war: Relieve other front lines

The spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, Heorhij Tychyj, justified the operation, which has now lasted eight days, by saying that it was intended to prevent Russian attacks on the neighboring Ukrainian region of Sumy. The Ukrainian offensive in Kursk was intended to disrupt Russian logistics in order to relieve the pressure on the eastern Ukrainian combat zone of Donetsk.

The aim is to create a protection zone near the border. Ukrainian political scientist Volodymyr Fesenko explained in a Facebook-Post that this is intended to minimize the shelling of Russia’s own territory. Other front sections could be relieved, for example Vovchansk in the Kharkiv region or on the front under pressure near Donetsk. (lw)