Kursk deputy Zolotarev and his partner took 100 people to a safe zone

Kursk deputy Andrey Zolotarev and his partner evacuated more than 100 people from the border zone. He told the newspaper’s correspondent about this “News”.

Zolotarev and his partner began helping residents of the Kursk region from the first day, when the voluntary evacuation of the Glushkovsky district was still announced. They took two minibuses, the capacity of which is about 25 people, and began making trips.

“People started gathering in certain places, and we started picking them up. We either gathered them at certain points, or we simply drove around the villages where we could get to and gathered people there. In some places we had to persuade them, in some places people wanted to leave themselves, in some places we had to be persistent,” Zolotarev noted.

The deputy explained that, in addition to them, the evacuation is currently being carried out by the joint efforts of the regional administration and volunteers. He thanked the Kursk region authorities for providing him with vehicles that help transport people with limited mobility. Zolotarev added that he intends to continue evacuating people to safer areas, since there are still those who need it. He admitted that he could not act otherwise, because he was born, lives and works in the Kursk region and leaving people in a difficult situation would not allow him “either conscience or anything.”

Earlier that day, it became known that over the past 24 hours, more than 1,700 residents of the Kursk region were evacuated to safe areas.