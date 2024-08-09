Home policy

From: Tadhg Nail

Ukrainian soldiers are further into Russia than ever before. But the advance is risky. What can Zelensky hope to achieve from this?

Kursk – The Ukrainian armed forces have penetrated Russian territory up to 10 kilometers deep in an attack unprecedented since the beginning of the Ukrainian war. However, the exact intentions behind this advance, which could potentially overwhelm the outnumbered Ukrainian troops, are still disputed even after four days of the counter-invasion.

Volodymyr Zelensky, the Ukrainian president, expressed on Thursday (July 8) the goal of making Russia “feel” the consequences of its war. “Russia has brought the war to our country and should feel what it has done,” Zelensky said in his evening speech, without directly addressing the offensive. He also stressed that “the Ukrainian army knows how to surprise and achieve results.” But what results does the Ukrainian president have in mind?

Ukraine wants to put pressure on Putin – Kursk attack should help change the situation in the Ukraine war

In recent weeks, Russian forces have made significant territorial gains in Ukraine. While Vladimir Putin’s troops have taken advantage of military mistakes by Kiev, support for a negotiated end to the war is growing among the Ukrainian public, according to a report in the Financial Times. “Our defenses are showing cracks,” said a Ukrainian official familiar with the military operations. He also warned that Russian forces had achieved a “tactical success” in Donetsk and that further advances were likely if the situation did not change.

Putin’s troops have moved to within 15 km of the garrison town of Pokrovsk and the outskirts of nearby Toretsk, military analysts said. If Russia manages to capture any of these towns, it would hamper military logistics and threaten Ukraine’s control over the rest of the region, the report said. One of Ukraine’s biggest challenges of late has been responding to Russia’s strategy of expanding the front line by fighting around Kharkiv. This has put further pressure on Kyiv’s already stretched troops. It is therefore possible that Ukraine is trying to use the surprise attack to turn the tables and draw Putin’s soldiers elsewhere.

The Kursk attack could benefit Kiev in the Ukraine war – Can it help stop Putin?

Danish military analyst Anders Puck Nielsen believes this theory is possible. He believes that Ukraine expects the Russian summer offensive to come to a halt soon, as he explained in a YouTube video on Thursday. If this happens, it could become a problem for Kiev’s troops. “Ukraine’s current strategy is based on Russia continuing its attacks,” said Nielsen. It is counting on continuing to inflict heavy losses on Russian forces while Ukraine itself is in a defensive position. If Ukraine manages to entrench itself in Russian territory, “it will deny the Russians the opportunity to take a break” from the role of aggressor.

The attack could be useful for Ukraine in two ways. “First, it is a diversionary tactic because Russia needs to divert resources from the main effort in Donetsk to drive the Ukrainians out of the Kursk region again,” said Nielsen. On the other hand, it denies the Russians an “operational pause” even after the end of the summer offensive in Donetsk. In a broader context, the operation, like the increasing drone attacks, shows that the war in Ukraine will gradually take place more on Russian territory. “Ukraine has identified these attacks on Russia as essential to the chance of ending the war on acceptable terms,” ​​the analyst continued.

Russia fears losses in Ukraine war – Kursk attack could favor negotiations

The Ukrainian government also sees such a benefit. “This will give them the necessary leverage for negotiations with Russia – that’s what it’s all about,” an unnamed adviser to Zelensky told the Washington Post. Mykhailo Podolyak, who also advises the Ukrainian president, shares this view. “Russia sees any compromise as a sign of weakness and willingness to submit. Negotiations can only be productive if they understand that the war is not going according to their script,” Podolyak said on Ukrainian television on Thursday. This is the only way to change the way people in Russia view the war in Ukraine.

According to military analyst Nielsen, the role of conscripts in Russia is central to this. For domestic political reasons, Putin has been “very cautious” about using them in the Ukraine war, as this directly affects families and could lead to dissatisfaction. The soldiers deployed in Ukraine are volunteers; conscripts are rarely deployed – but in Kursk they are. Russia now has to either deploy volunteers there, who often come from remote regions and poor backgrounds, which is why their loss has little political significance. They would then be needed elsewhere. Or Putin risks “the dissatisfaction of middle-class families” and their support if their relatives die in the war. (tpn)