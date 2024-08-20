Ukraine’s offensive in Russia’s Kursk region continues, but at the same time Russia is claiming control of another area in Donetsk. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky admits that the situation is “difficult” on the eastern front.

What’s happening in Kursk

I am More than 122,000 people have left the areas of the Kursk region since Kiev forces entered Russian territory on August 6. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass, quoting data provided by the Moscow Ministry for Emergencies. According to Artyom Sharov, a spokesman for the ministry, “more than 122,000 people have been evacuated from nine border areas since the start of the evacuation measures”. Russian authorities have also confirmed the death of 17 people due to the incursion of Ukrainian forces in Kursk, while 140 people have been injured and over 121,000 displaced.

The situation in Donetsk

Russia, for its part, has claimed control of another area in Donetsk. Russian forces, the Ministry of Defense in Moscow said, “liberated Novgorodskoye (N’ju-York or New-York for the Ukrainians), a major community in the Toretsk agglomeration and a strategically important logistics hub” in eastern Ukraine. This was reported by the Russian agency Tass.

Zelensky: “Difficult situation on the Eastern front”

Volodymyr Zelensky admitted that the situation on Ukraine’s eastern front line, near the Pokrovsk logistics hub and near Toretsk, is “difficult.” The Ukrainian General Staff previously said on Facebook that 14 clashes were recorded in the Toretsk area and 34 in the Pokrovsk sector today alone.

Moscow summons US affairs commissioner for journalists in Kursk

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the US chargé d’affaires in Russia, Stephanie Holmes, to officially protest the “illegal” entry of American journalists into the Kursk region. The ministry reported this on its Telegram channel, according to Tass. According to the note, Moscow expressed to the diplomat a “strong protest” in connection with the “provocative actions of American journalists who illegally entered the Kursk region for propaganda coverage of the crimes of the Kiev regime.”

Fsb arrests scientist for treason

The Russian security services (FSB) have arrested a scientist on suspicion of treason. The Interfax news agency reported, specifying that the scientist allegedly carried out cyber attacks on behalf of Ukraine. These attacks, according to the FSB, were carried out on critical infrastructure on behalf of Ukrainian services. The scientist, in addition to collecting information on the Russian armed forces, also sent money to the Kiev army. The suspect, Interfax concludes, confessed, while it has not yet been specified when the arrest was made.

Russia to soldiers and residents at the border: “No chats and videos, more online security”

Strengthen online security. This is what the Russian Interior Ministry is asking residents of three regions bordering Ukraine. “The enemy locates IP addresses on our territory and remotely connects to unprotected cameras that monitor everything from private yards to strategically important roads and highways,” says the ministry, which also ‘invites’ people not to use dating apps that could be used to gather information.

Soldiers are being asked not to open text messages from unknown senders and to delete chats with colleagues if they have been taken prisoner. Residents of regions bordering Ukraine are also being ‘advised’ not to share videos of military convoys on social media. Soldiers, police officers and intelligence officers are being asked to delete photos from their phones that identify them as members of the security forces.

And “employees in the energy sector, including in the nuclear field, should remove information about their professional occupations from social networks so as not to end up at the centre of attention of enemy intelligence services.”

New Contact Group meeting on September 6 in Ramstein

Meanwhile, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has invited the Contact Group to a new meeting at the Ramstein base in Germany. The meeting, it was announced today, will be held on September 6. Defense ministers and military officials will discuss increasing support for Ukraine. This will be the 24th meeting of the Contact Group, which includes about 50 countries.