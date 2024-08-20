Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Press Split

After the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war, Ukraine ordered naval troops to the front. This military unit recently made negative headlines.

Kursk – The Kursk advance in the Ukraine war continues. While Russia’s reaction to the surprise attack was slow and partly chaotic and the withdrawal of troops from Ukraine to Kursk is still somewhat delayed, the Ukrainian army is now also clearly increasing its personnel on Russian territory.

An official video of the 36th marine-Battalion of Ukraine on YouTube is intended to show the deployment of soldiers of the 501st Marine Infantry Battalion from Zaporizhia, which is part of the 36th Ukrainian military unit, in the Russian Kursk region.

Hundreds of marines reinforce Ukraine after Kursk advance on front in Ukraine war

During the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war, Ukrainian soldiers are now receiving support from a well-known naval military. © Montage: Andriy Andriyenko/imago-images/Russian Defense Ministry Press Service/dpa

The video shows a soldier climbing a power pole and tearing down a Russian flag. Two fighters then kick it and openly swear. The battalion is “on the front line of combat operations in the Kursk region,” it says under the video.

The English magazine Forbes speaks of around 400 marines operating for Ukraine in Kursk. The marine infantry specializes in close combat. Their actual tasks include sea landings, security tasks on warships and monitoring merchant ships. Furthermore, these fighters mainly secure naval bases.

Surrenders and defections to Russia in the Ukraine war: Marine battalion seeking reparations?

The notorious military battalion was also deployed in the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol at the beginning of the Ukraine war until it surrendered. © Mstyslav Chernov/dpa

The specialists, meanwhile, have a turbulent, pro-Russian past. After the formation of this military battalion at the end of 2013, it fought for the first time when Russia invaded the peninsula Crimea annexed. When the Ukrainian army, which was significantly outnumbered by the Russian army, left the battlefield, only 64 soldiers from the marine battalion returned with it. The rest of the approximately 300 voluntarily defected to the Russian side.

In the following years, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense rebuilt the unit. After the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, the combat unit was involved in the defense of the Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, which was besieged by Russia, for around three months. While the main unit of the Ukrainian army held out with 2,000 soldiers until the end of May and braved starvation in the Azov steelworks, the marine battalion surrendered earlier.

Without a vote and on the orders of a pro-Russian officer who apparently carried out a thorough brainwashing of the 270 marines, they were made submissive and taken prisoner by the Russians. 20 of them have since been released.

In 2023, the military unit was reformed again. The battalion subsequently fought primarily in eastern Ukraine on the front around Donetsk. But Kherson in the south and Kharkiv in the north of Ukraine were also among their areas of operation. Kursk is now one of them. There, after the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war, they also encountered Russian “space troops”. (pls)