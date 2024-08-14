Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

After Ukraine’s Kursk advance, Russia is forced to reposition its troops in the Ukraine war. The situation remains a powder keg.

Kursk – Ukraine appears to have achieved a lasting success with its unexpected attack on the Russian border region of Kursk. Since the advance last Tuesday (August 6), the Ukrainian defense forces have continued to hold out in the attacker’s country. This aggravates the situation for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and forces him to act in Kursk.

Senior US military officials report that Russia is withdrawing some of its forces that invaded Ukraine from the neighboring country. This information comes from the Wall Street JournalHowever, the exact number of withdrawing soldiers remains unclear.

After Ukraine advance in Kursk: Russia’s soldiers partially withdraw from Ukraine

Russian military columns are heading into the region after the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war. (Symbolic photo) © IMAGO/Viktor Antonyuk

However, it is obvious that the Russian military will not withdraw completely from the war in order to possibly de-escalate, but will now gather in Kursk. Nevertheless, the Ukrainian military leaders are likely to be satisfied. The advance to Kursk was a military strategy of Ukraine, which, according to US experts, was aimed at withdrawing parts of the Russian army from Ukraine. This could mitigate the attacks there, so the thinking goes.

A spokesman for the Ukrainian military clarified Politico the Ukrainian areas from which Russian troops would withdraw. These are the contested regions of Zaporizhia and Kherson. He added, however, that there would only be a “relatively small number” of Russian soldiers.

Russia appears to be pulling out all the stops in the Ukraine war – support comes from Kaliningrad

The US think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that non-state, pro-Russian combat groups from the Donetsk region had also been relocated to Kursk.

In addition, Putin is receiving reinforcements for his troops in Kursk from the Baltic Sea. According to Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurynas Kasčiūnas, Moscow is moving soldiers from the Russian province of Kaliningrad between Poland and Lithuania to Kursk.

After Kursk advance: Debate over territorial gains in Ukraine war flares up

The Ukrainian military says it has taken control of 74 settlements and an area larger than 1,000 square kilometers. This corresponds roughly to the area of ​​the Baltic Sea island of Rügen. This was announced by the commander-in-chief of the Ukrainian armed forces and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi.

However, after reviewing the officially available geodata, the ISW reported that Ukrainian forces were only active in an area around about 41 settlements in the Russian Kursk region last Tuesday (13 August). In the ISW’s view, these differences in the representations could also be due to the fact that during a war not all information about possible territorial gains and losses is immediately publicly visible.

Meanwhile, Ukraine has set a condition for ending the Kursk advance in the Ukraine war. (pls)