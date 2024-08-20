Home policy

From: Paula Voelkner

Press Split

The Kursk offensive is reportedly leading to a shortage of ammunition in eastern Ukraine. For the first time in a long time, soldiers there are said to be rationing ammunition.

Kursk – The Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has already named several goals for the offensive in the Russian region of Kursk. Among them: “The creation of a buffer zone on the territory of the aggressor.” According to Selenskyj, the invasion should also intimidate the Russian President Vladimir Putin to a “fair negotiation process”. Ukraine is also concerned about protecting the Russian army in Ukraine War weaken the country, the Ukrainian president said in an evening video address. A goal that Ukraine, according to a report by the Financial Times with the Advance in Kursk have not yet achieved.

Since the offensive began two weeks ago, Ukraine has repeatedly reported successes in the Russian border region. On Monday (20 August), Zelenskyy stated during an appearance before Ukrainian diplomats and officials that his troops had now captured “1250 square kilometres of enemy territory and 92 towns” in Kursk. Despite the successes that Ukraine has reported in Russia, the situation in eastern Ukraine is said to remain tense.

Reports on Kursk Advance: Situation in Ukraine war worsens for Ukrainian soldiers in Donetsk

The Kursk offensive, according to the report of the Financial Timeshas not yet led to a reduction in pressure on the fronts in eastern Ukraine. Russian troops are still managing to advance there. Moscow is “coming closer to its stated goal of complete control over the Donetsk region in eastern Ukraine,” the report continues.

Kursk Offensive: Cartridge casings cover the ground in Sudzha, Kursk Oblast © IMAGO/Chubotin Kirill/Ukrinform/ABACA

Military resources for Kursk offensive: Ukrainian soldiers in eastern Ukraine have to ration ammunition

This is said to be due, among other things, to the shortage of ammunition and other military equipment. Troops in eastern Ukraine are said to have to ration ammunition again because supplies were delivered to Kursk instead of Donetsk. A commander of the Ukrainian artillery brigade in eastern Ukraine told the Financial Times.

In view of the heavy fighting in Kursk and in eastern Ukraine, Zelensky asked Ukraine’s western supporters in an evening video address on Sunday for a quick supply of weapons and ammunition. Zelensky stressed that Ukrainian soldiers were doing “excellent work,” but “we need to speed up the supply from our partners, we ask for that.”

Losses in the Ukraine war: Kiev’s troops are “vulnerable” in Kursk

According to a report by military specialist David Axe in ForbesMagazine Ukraine has already suffered high losses in terms of technology during the Kursk offensive. The military specialist writes that Ukraine lost four tanks and 41 other military vehicles within the first nine days of the offensive. For some vehicles, the loss rate is almost twice as high as the loss rate during the rest of the Ukraine war. The Ukrainian soldiers, Axe explains in his analysis, are “open and on the move” in Kursk – and therefore “vulnerable”.

Tanks, drones, air defense: weapons for Ukraine View photo gallery

Another problem that Ukraine could face in view of the Kursk offensive is, according to Financial Times the troop strength. According to the report, more than 10,000 Ukrainian soldiers are involved in the advance, who were withdrawn from the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions, among others.

Russian losses in Ukraine war: Kursk offensive could demand “resource-intensive” response

However, according to a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), this problem is not a one-sided one. On Sunday, the ISW wrote that the invasion of Ukraine had already prompted Russia to move several battalions to the front line in Kursk. Putin had thus succeeded in slowing down the Ukrainian advance, but according to the ISW, this was “only the first and probably least resource-intensive Phase of Russian reaction in Kursk Oblast“. (pav)