Kuroshitsuji: Black Butler returns with its new season in spring 2024 and so that you remember the story promptly (and also know more about the arc of The public school which will be the one that adapts), the publisher of the sleeve decided to release the chapters on its online platform.

Kuroshitsuji: Black Butler It belongs to the Square Enix label, so it is available on the Manga UP! platform. And now, prior to the premiere of the new season of the anime, the publisher decided to release the first 67 chapters of the manga that cover up to volume 14 of the original installment.

So if you want to read them you can check them out here. But, remember that The free reading is only available to be done through the applicationso if you don't have it you will have to install it first.

Notably The released chapters cover precisely the arc of The public schoolto and will be available for free only for one week, the period of time ands from April 7 to April 16, 2024from and until 9 p.m. in the Mexico time zone.

Important note: Manga Up! has English as its official language of translation.

Source: CloverWorks

How many manga chapters does Kuroshitsuji have? Where can I read it?

Kuroshitsuji: Black Butler is the manga work written and illustrated by Yana Toboso. He has currently published 210 chapters that have been collected in 33 volumes.

The manga is published in Gekkan GFantasy, which belongs to the Square Enix publishing label, so it also belongs to the catalog of its online platform Manga UP! where you can read the works with certain restrictions that depend on the plan you hire. Currently, the monthly payment is around 4.99 USD per month.

The title is considered within the genres of dark fantasy, steampunk, mystery, supernatural and period (Victorian).

The anime adaptation that will premiere in 2024 is by a new studio: CloverWorks.

