A recently inaugurated new website accompanied the announcement of Kuroko no Basuke Street Rivals (Kuroko’s Basketball Street Rivals), free to play in 3D for mobile devices set for release during 2023.

As reported by the first, little information available at the moment, the title will allow you to develop and improve the various players seen in the original manga and anime series, who can then be deployed on the field to give life to emphasizing matches.

Born in 2008 on the pages of the magazine Weekly Shonen Jumpthe series KUROKO’S BASKETBALL Of Tadatoshi Fujimaki arrived in Italy thanks to Star Comics. An anime adaptation instead debuted in 2012 in Japan, which also arrived in Italy and is available for viewing on the platform Netflix.

Below you can find a small introduction to the plot:

Source: Official site Street Anime News Network