A battalion of coastal missile systems “Bastion”, which is based in Kamchatka, was deployed on the Matua Island of the Kuril Islands. Sources in the military department told Izvestia about this. It is part of the 520th Separate Coastal Missile and Artillery Brigade.

This military unit is subordinate to the Joint Command of Troops and Forces in the Northeast. The personnel of the “Bastions” division on Matua is constantly rotated. After a certain time spent on the island, soldiers and officers are sent to the mainland for rest, Izvestia’s interlocutors noted.

Each DBK division includes four all-terrain vehicles on a wheeled chassis with launchers – two on each of them. Thus, the compound provides a salvo of eight missiles. Moreover, the DBK launchers can be quickly reloaded, after which the strike can be repeated. The divisional set also contains four transport-loading vehicles, as well as combat command and control vehicles. In addition, it includes a mobile over-the-horizon radar for detecting air and surface targets “Monolit-B”.

The military department has already reported that the crews of the coastal missile system “Bastion” of the Pacific Fleet were deployed and took over duty on the island of Matua in early December last year. Equipment, personnel and materials were delivered to the island by large landing ships of the Pacific Fleet.

“Now the Ministry of Defense first builds the infrastructure, and then already deploying troops – this increases combat readiness. A military town was built on Matua in a short time, ”said military expert Dmitry Boltenkov.

When it was erected, it was taken into account that bad weather can cut off the garrison of the island from the mainland for a long time. The infrastructure of the military camp is designed to ensure the autonomous life of missilemen. Now all the work on the improvement of the premises intended for service, living and recreation has been completed.

More details – in the exclusive material of Izvestia:

“Matua-part: Kuril Islands have been fortified with a battalion of Bastion complexes