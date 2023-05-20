Modernization of the self-propelled artillery mount (SAU) 2S18 “Pat-S” 152-mm caliber on the modified chassis of the BMP-3 infantry fighting vehicle is underway. This was reported at Kurganmashzavod, which is part of the High-Precision Complexes of the Rostec State Corporation, on May 20.

“The self-propelled guns are being modernized on the basis of the modified BMP-3 chassis. These vehicles, equipped with a 120-mm gun (Vienna development work) and a 152-mm gun, are capable of significantly increasing the efficiency of motorized rifle units,” the company said. “RIA News”.

2S18 “Pat-S” is an experimental 152-mm howitzer developed in 1980 at the Kurgan Machine-Building Plant.

Earlier, on May 17, Kurganmashzavod announced that deliveries of upgraded 2C25M self-propelled anti-tank guns to the Russian Armed Forces could begin in 2024. In addition, preparations have begun for serial production of the 2S25M self-propelled 125-millimeter cannon based on the 2S25 Sprut-SD self-propelled anti-tank gun with unification in components and assemblies with the chassis of the BMD-4M airborne combat vehicle.

On May 15, the High-Precision Complexes holding, which is part of Rostec, completed the development of the Ptitselov anti-aircraft missile system on the chassis of an airborne combat vehicle (BMD-4M) for the Airborne Forces. The short-range anti-aircraft missile system with the Sosna combat module, created on the basis of the BMP-3, is still being tested, Rostec recalled.

Prior to this, on May 5, the head of Rostec, Sergei Chemezov, during a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, said that the state corporation intends to produce 10 Tu-214 aircraft by 2025. He reported that at the Kazan Aviation Plant. S.P. Gorbunov is building new hangars.