The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), dominated by the Kurds, announced this Sunday (30) the end of the campaign of tracking operations in the prison attacked by the Islamic State (IS) group in Hassake (northwest Syria).

“We announce the end of the tracking campaign in the Ghwayran prison, in Hassaké, and in the strongholds where IS fighters had entrenched themselves”, located in the northern part of the detention centre, the SDF said in a statement.

A vanguard in the fight against IS in Syria, the SDF declared on Wednesday that it had regained control of the prison after six days of intense fighting. But later, sporadic fighting pitted them against the IS jihadists, both inside and outside the prison.

“Thanks to the courage and determination of the SDF, many of whom paid the ultimate sacrifice, ISIS failed in its effort to carry out a full-scale prison break to reconstitute its ranks,” said Jake Sullivan, National Security Adviser for the ISIS, in a statement. US President Joe Biden.

However, combing operations continue in the Hassaké neighborhoods adjacent to the prison, said the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (OSDH), which has a wide network of sources in Syria.

According to this NGO, twenty jihadists surrendered at dawn from Saturday to Sunday, and another five died in fighting inside the prison.

The OSDH said the SDF was investigating the circumstances of the IS attack, the most important since its defeat three years ago.

“Dozens of IS prisoners managed to escape (…) in the early hours of the attack,” the NGO added.

According to the balance established this Sunday by the OSDH, the attack on the prison and the subsequent fighting left 373 dead, including 268 jihadists, 98 members of the Kurdish forces and seven civilians.

The organization’s previous balance was 332 dead.

The increase in the death toll is due to the discovery of new bodies of Kurds and jihadists during tracing operations in the prison and in nearby neighborhoods, according to the OSDH.

On Saturday, an AFP journalist saw a truck loaded with bodies in an area close to the prison. The bodies are believed to be those of IS fighters.

A backhoe loaded more bodies onto the truck, which headed to an unknown location.

Farhad Shami, SDF press chief, told AFP the bodies would be buried in “remote areas” under the control of the forms.

The violence prompted 45,000 people to flee Hassaké, according to the UN. Many took refuge in the homes of relatives, while hundreds more lodged in the city’s mosques and wedding halls.

The war in Syria, which began in 2011, left around half a million dead and caused the largest displacement of people since World War II.

