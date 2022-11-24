Kurdistan | Iraq plans to send border guards to the borders of Iran and Turkey – Kurdistan has been attacked from both directions

Currently, the border region of Kurdistan is guarded by the Kurdish peshmerga forces.

of Iraq the administration has announced plans to send border guards to the borders with Iran and Turkey. Both neighboring countries have carried out attacks against opposition groups in Iraqi Kurdistan.

Iran accuses Kurdish opposition groups of fomenting unrest from Iraq. Turkey, on the other hand, has blamed the Kurdish organization PKK for the bombing in Istanbul earlier this month. The PKK has denied being involved in the attack.

According to a statement released by the Iraqi authorities on Wednesday, the plan to send border guards will be made in cooperation with the Kurdistan Region administration and the ministry responsible for the Kurdish peshmerga forces. The head of the Peshmerga forces was present at the meeting with the Iraqi administration where the matter was agreed upon.

On Tuesday, the peshmerga delegation met with representatives of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior and Defense in Baghdad. According to the statement of the Kurdish authorities, the meeting agreed, among other things, on a strategy aimed at improving border security.

in Iran the ongoing protests began in mid-September, when a 22-year-old Kurdish woman died after being arrested for wearing a hijab, or headscarf, incorrectly. Iran has blamed foreign powers and Kurdish groups living outside Iran for inciting the protests.

Iran warned earlier on Wednesday that it would continue to “counter threats from abroad”. On a couple of occasions, Iran’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has specifically requested that Iraqi national border guards be stationed at the border. Ministry representative Nasser Kanani said earlier this week that if Iraq sends border guards to the border, Iran will not have to resort to “other deterrent measures” to counter threats.

Since the 1980s, Kurdish opposition groups from Iran have been living in the autonomous region of Kurdistan in Iraq, which have previously attacked the Iranian regime. In recent years, their activities have waned, but the Iranian protests have heightened tensions.

Over the weekend, Turkey carried out airstrikes targeting Kurdish forces in Iraq and Syria. Turkey said the attacks were revenge for an explosion on a shopping street in central Istanbul a week ago that killed six people and wounded more than 80 people.