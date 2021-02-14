In Turkey, Iraq, Syria and Iran, the question of the rights of the Kurds is becoming more and more acute. The fate of the Middle East depends in part on the response to these demands. How can ethnic, cultural, religious and gender differences become an opportunity for the region? Öcalan has long since developed an original project. He is imprisoned but remains one of the essential keys for peace.

What are Abdullah Öcalan’s conditions of detention?

Agit Polat Abdullah Öcalan was kidnapped on February 15, 1999 in Nairobi, Kenya, following an international conspiracy, before being held in the high security prison located on the island of Imrali, in the middle of from the Sea of ​​Marmara, off Istanbul. During the first fifteen years of detention, Öcalan was the only inmate in this prison, which had been entirely fitted out as part of a prison system designed especially for him. The design of the prison was developed by NATO military architects. In Imrali’s prison regime, television and telephone are prohibited, newspapers are carefully checked and cut up before being handed over to the detainee, so as to remove all articles dealing with political or Kurdish subjects. Öcalan has a small radio station which is very often jammed during the broadcast of news programs.

The objective is to destabilize him mentally, to prevent him from analyzing geopolitical and geostrategic developments, because the depth and relevance of his analyzes, his perspectives, his forecasts harm the strategic interests of the Turkish state. Even though the large hunger strike movement led by several thousand Kurdish political prisoners in 2019 opened a short-lived breach in Öcalan’s isolation, allowing him to meet with his lawyers, total prison isolation persists. For several months, we have had no news from him, no information is given by the Turkish authorities on his situation.

What does it represent for the Kurdish peoples?

Acts Polat Unlike other Kurdish leaders, Öcalan has the distinction of having developed a national conscience among the Kurds in the four parts of Kurdistan. After a series of massacres and persecutions, the Kurds, as a nation, had virtually lost any notion of ethnic identity.

In the 1970s, speaking in Kurdish, pronouncing the Kurdish word, celebrating Newroz (first day of spring and Kurdish New Year – Editor’s note) or simply talking about a Kurdish problem was unimaginable in Turkey. The repression of the last Kurdish rebellions had been appalling, to the point that no one dared to speak of a Kurdistan or of the Kurdish question. In this sense, the movement launched by Öcalan has raised awareness. This is how the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) began an armed struggle, in the face of the repression and massacres of which the Kurds were victims, just like the Armenians, the Pontic Greeks, the Assyro-Chaldeans and others. minorities.

It is as a result of this struggle that the Kurdish people were able to emancipate themselves and achieve partial freedom. In other words, Öcalan has raised the Kurdish people from their ashes. This is why there is a very strong bond between the Kurdish people and their leader Öcalan. Sometimes the admiration of the Kurdish people for Öcalan is misinterpreted by those who do not know the background of this attachment and think that it is a cult of the personality, when it is simply the expression of the gratitude of a people towards its leader.

In continuing his offensive against the PKK’s positions in the Iraqi mountains, what is Erdogan looking for?

Acts Polat As in northern Syria, the PKK still remains a pretext for the invasion of Iraqi Kurdistan by Turkey. The latter seeks to establish itself in the north of Iraq, with the full collaboration of the Democratic Party of Kurdistan (PDK) led by the Barzani family, with the objective of annexing Iraqi Kurdistan, in order to re-establish the borders. of the Ottoman Empire. Turkey’s problem is not the PKK, but the Kurds.

“The Kurds are today the only people who fight against the barbarism of Turkey. “

In the past, during the various massacres committed by Turkey against the Kurds, the PKK did not exist. The Kurds and the PKK, which embodies the greatest resistance movement of this people, represent an existential problem for Turkey. Because the Republic of Turkey was founded on the negation of the peoples who lived on its lands. The Kurds are today the only people who fight against the barbarism of Turkey. This is why their existence represents a strategic threat to Turkey.

How do you judge the attitude of the European Union vis-à-vis the Kurdish question? Is there not a double talk between the support displayed for the Syrian Democratic Forces in Rojava and the inclusion of the PKK on the list of terrorist organizations?

Acts Polat The European Union does not have a clear policy regarding the resolution of the Kurdish question. She prefers to take a different approach for each part of Kurdistan. For example, it claims to support the Kurds in Syria, it sends delegations to northern Syria to meet with the autonomous administration set up in this region, but it does not officially recognize this administration at the international level. In Turkey, this same European Union provides very mixed support for the People’s Democratic Party (HDP, one of whose leaders, Selahattin Demirtas, is currently imprisoned, as well as Figen Yüksekdag, former co-chair of this formation and several deputies – Editor’s note). However, she openly supports the Kurdistan regional government in Iraq. But the problem in Iraq is that the local population does not really endorse this government backed by Europe. In Iran, the Kurds are the biggest forgotten in Europe, despite the execution by hanging of hundreds of them by the Iranian regime.

All this, all this silence, as well as this ambiguous approach shows us that Europe does not have a policy aimed at resolving the Kurdish question. The Kurdish question is used by certain European governments, and in particular by certain ministries, in order to exert pressure against Turkey, or to make it easier to bargain with Turkey. There are certain lobbies in Europe who do not want the Kurdish question to be resolved, because on the one hand the war always contributes to the interests of the armaments lobbies, and on the other hand the Kurdish question remains the main subject of blackmail against Turkey.

So resolving this issue would not serve the interests of “diplomats”. Even though the states in question know full well that the PKK is not a terrorist organization, and despite court decisions in favor of the PKK, it continues to be included on the list of terrorist organizations of the European Union .

How could the release of Ocalan bring hope for the Kurds?

Act Polat The release of the Kurdish leader Abdullah Öcalan does not only amount to the release of a Kurdish leader, it also means the resolution of the Kurdish question. Abdullah Öcalan’s action over the past few years has demonstrated his role as a conciliator between Turks and Kurds, an indispensable role for a lasting and legitimate peace. The release of the Kurdish representative would be an essential contribution to the resolution of the conflict. Pursuing the regime of isolation imposed on Öcalan amounts to going astray in the military treatment of the Kurdish question. For substantial negotiations to begin, Öcalan must be released!