Protesters clashed with the police again this Saturday (24.Dec.2022) in Paris (France), after a Shooting attack killed 3 people and injured 3 others at a Kurdish cultural center in the city on Friday (23.Dec).

The main suspect, a 69-year-old white man with a prior criminal record with the Parisian police, was arrested. The prosecution accuses him of the crimes of murder, intentional homicide (when there is the intention to kill) and aggravated violence, as typified in the French penal code. The information is from the news agency Reuters🇧🇷

Watch (1min59s)🇧🇷

Protests by the Kurdish community were concentrated in Praça da República, in the center of the French capital, and were authorized by the city hall. However, tensions escalated after part of the group clashed with police.

Protesters smashed cars and vandalized objects at the site, while police tried to quell the violence with tear gas bombs.

The march was canceled by the CDKF (Kurdish Democratic Council in France) after the start of clashes.

“To avoid damage to Praça da República and people being injured, we ended the march”said a spokesman for the organization.

The head of the Paris police department, Laurent Nunez, informed the news channel BFM TV that at least 11 people had been arrested and 30 injured in the clashes.