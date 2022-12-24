Fresh clashes broke out in the French capital, Paris, on Saturday, between police and members of the angry Kurdish community, after three Kurds were killed in a shooting on Friday.
During the clashes, several cars were overturned and small fires were lit near Republic Square, the city’s traditional venue for demonstrations where Kurds had earlier staged a peaceful protest.
The clashes occurred when some protesters left the square and threw objects at the police, who responded by firing tear gas.
A gunman carried out the killings at a Kurdish cultural center and a nearby café on Friday in a crowded part of the 10th arrondissement of Paris, shocking the community as it prepared to mark the 10th anniversary of the killing of three women activists in an unsolved crime.
Police arrested a 69-year-old man who authorities said had recently been released pending trial over a knife attack on a migrant camp in Paris a year ago.
In the wake of a clash between an angry mob and the police on Friday afternoon, a Kurdish body in France called for a gathering on Saturday at Republic Square.
Hundreds of Kurdish protesters gathered, joined by politicians including Alexandra Cordard, mayor of the 10th arrondissement in central Paris, waving flags and listening to tributes to the victims.
