The Kurchatov Youth Scientific School is a platform where young scientists, graduate students and students from various scientific and educational organizations of the country discuss the latest achievements of modern science, present their reports, listen to lectures by leading scientists and experts of the Kurchatov Institute.

“Over the past 50 years, science has developed so much that a person has received great opportunities in the field of information, nanotechnologies, biology, and genetics. That is why it is so important for our country to be sovereign, strong, technologically advanced,” Mikhail Kovalchuk, President of the National Research Center “Kurchatov Institute”, said during his welcoming speech.

This year, 500 young professionals will take part in the work of the school, 300 of them will present their reports in eight thematic sections. Among them are “NBICS – nature-like technologies”, “New materials and technologies”, “Information technologies and systems”, “Nuclear medicine” and others.

Kurchatov Youth Scientific School will last four days – from March 20 to 23. In addition to section meetings and meetings with scientists, participants will be able to visit the installations and other scientific facilities of the institute.

On the final day of the school’s work, the “Scientific Battle” will be held in the House of Scientists. Six young scientists will present their research in a popular science format, and the audience will choose the best.

Experienced: Kurchatov Youth Scientific School opened in Moscow