Kurchatov Mayor Korpunkov stated that security forces did everything to protect the city

Units of the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Russian National Guard, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other security agencies have done everything necessary to ensure maximum protection of the borders of the city of Kurchatov in the Kursk region. This was reported in the Telegram channel reported Mayor of the city Igor Korpunkov.

“The situation is under our full control. The work of all social institutions, as well as the Kursk NPP, continues according to the usual schedule,” he specified.

The Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) is located in Kurchatov on the banks of the Seim River, 40 kilometers west of Kursk and approximately 110 kilometers from the border with Ukraine.

Earlier, in the Kursk region, after the attempted attacks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Kursk NPP, the radiation background was checked. It is noted that today the radiation background in the Russian region on the border with Ukraine is within the natural indicators.