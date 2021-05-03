The Kurchatov Institute signed a cooperation agreement with the government of Sevastopol. The document was signed on Monday, May 3, by the president of the institution, Mikhail Kovalchuk, and the governor of the city, Mikhail Razvozhaev. REN TV…

The governor expressed gratitude to Kovalchuk for his attention to the fate of the city.

“This is the second agreement that the government signs with the Kurchatov Institute. The first laid a solid foundation for the scientific activity of the institute on the territory of Sevastopol. The second stage is very important, ”Razvozhaev noted.

According to the president of the institute, there is a layer of interaction in the region, which made it possible to open a branch of the institute in Sevastopol. He will be engaged in materials science for the army, the corresponding proposal is being considered by the Ministry of Defense.

“Two powerful projects have been launched, they are included in national projects. This is the creation of megascience infrastructures in the country, and the second program is in genetics and genetic technologies. Both of these programs are large-scale, launched by presidential decree, ”Kovalchuk said.

Now the Kurchatov Institute is in charge of these projects, the main materials science potential of Russia is concentrated there, the scientist emphasized. Thus, work in this area is being carried out by the Prometey Research Institute in St. Petersburg, the VIAM test center and the Era military technopolis in Anapa.

On April 14, Mikhail Kovalchuk announced the success of Russian scientists in the field of genetics. In particular, scientists have achieved a major breakthrough in the direction of decoding the genome. According to him, with the help of such high-tech scientific devices, scientists of the institute have the opportunity to form a digital array from a whole collection of industrial microorganisms, which is one of the largest in Europe.