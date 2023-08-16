Home page politics

From: Judith Goetsch

Split

Kupjansk in north-eastern Ukraine is again heavily contested. Russia boasts of alleged successes in the region.

Kupyansk – The city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region will once again become a crucial stage in the Ukraine war. The city in north-eastern Ukraine fell into Russian hands a few days after the start of the war, but was recaptured by Ukraine in August 2022.

Now, a year later, Ukraine is again confronted with advancing Russian troops on Kupyansk. president Volodymyr Zelenskyy had already reported about bomb attacks on a blood transfusion center in early August.

Is Kupyansk threatened again by a Russian occupation?

In view of the new threat, the Ukrainian government in Kyiv in the past few days the population has been asked to leave Kupyansk. Reports of the evacuation of civilians by the Ukrainian Red Cross offer a glimpse of the mood on the ground. During the previous Russian occupation, local residents were largely on the side of the Ukraine confessed, like among others the taz reported.

Now people feared revenge should the city fall back to Russia. So far, no Russian combat troops have penetrated into the surrounding villages of Kupyansk, where evacuations are currently mainly taking place. Nevertheless, the area remains exposed to constant shelling. During the Russian occupation in 2022, Kupyansk acted as a major transportation hub for supplying Russian soldiers.

A Ukrainian soldier stands in a dance hall in Kupyansk, which was previously bombed. © Bram Janssen/dpa

Ukraine war near Kupjansk: Russia boasts of successes

According to information from the Russian State Press Agency mug the Russian Combat Group West fended off five Ukrainian counterattacks in the Kupjansk area. The spokesman for the combat troop is said to be opposite mug have stated: “In order to recapture lost positions in the Kupyansk area, the enemy launched five counterattacks on our positions by units of the 14th Independent Mechanized Brigade and the 95th Independent Airborne Brigade. All counterattacks were thwarted by the group’s artillery. Enemy casualties amounted to up to a platoon of infantry.”

What is the current state of Ukraine’s counter-offensive? photos from the Zaporizhia region recently dispelled some doubts about progress at the front. The offensive had so far concentrated primarily on the south and east and reported successes on Monday. Around the already completely destroyed city of Bakhmut, three square kilometers were “liberated” last week. A total of 40 square kilometers on the “southern flank of the Bachmut sector” have already been liberated.

Ukraine War: The Origins of the Conflict with Russia View photo gallery

And in Kupyansk? Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maljar has reacted to the precarious situation around the city. She emphasized the difficulties the army is currently facing. The fighting in Kupyansk would now claim resources and attention that are diverted from other offensives, including the “Bakhmut sector” (Judith Goetsch/AFP).