The political scientist: “No one has an advantage in upsetting the balance in Taipei”

A woman walks with a mobile phone in Beijing, while the Chinese military exercises in the seas around Taiwan are projected on the big screens of the capital, which will go on uninterruptedly until Monday

FROM THE ENVIENT TO WASHINGTON. Taiwan’s fate lies in a play on words. Charles Kupchan, a political scientist with the Council on Foreign Relations and a veteran of Democratic Administrations, summarizes it with a tendency to “stable instability”. No one – it is the reasoning – has any advantage in altering a situation in which, despite a thousand difficulties, rhetoric and a display of muscles, the agendas of all the contenders make progress. Unless someone shakes the boat and swings it dangerously, ”says Kupchan

It refers to the Chinese exercises, 22 jets around Taiwan, 11 missiles launched, five of which landed in the Japanese exclusive economic zone; or to Nancy Pelosi’s trip?

“The visit was not supposed to take place.”

Because?

“I understand the desire to show support for Taiwan and send a message to China, but this is a critical moment, in the background there is the conflict in Ukraine and the risk of raising global tensions is evident”.

So is the Chinese reaction understandable?

«I would not say understandable. I would say that what happened was expected ».

Strategic issues or other motivations behind the Chinese reply?

“This is a historic moment in which nationalism – which has always shaped Chinese politics – is even stronger. Taiwan is number one on the nationalistic agenda. Xi Jinping governs on a sovereign platform and is fighting for a new mandate ».

Xi has several internal problems. Do you think you are using Taiwan to cover up some flaws?

“Covid and the lockdowns that the regime has imposed on millions of citizens have had an economic backlash. Growth slowed, the banking system showed cracks. These are elements that have raised doubts about Chinese financial stability also within the country, triggering opposition phenomena. And as happens in many other parts of the world, nationalism emerges as a response to internal discontent ”.

Some regional allies believe that the US anti-Chinese posture is too pronounced to create a climate of insecurity. Could US muscle leadership eventually become a problem for countries like Japan, Korea and Australia?

“The United States is right to perceive China as an emerging power that poses a threat to geostrategic stability. This is why they press on the issue of non-respect for rights on the domestic front and denounce the expansionist aims on the foreign policy front. That said, I believe the US needs to find a balance between containment and China’s involvement in a more robust and broader agenda on global issues such as climate and health. We have to work together on this, there are no other options ».

But do the other regional countries share?

“There are differences between them. Australia and Japan are skeptical of finding a common path with China. Canberra’s entry into the Aukus system has exacerbated spirits between Australia and Beijing. Other countries like South Korea and the Philippines don’t want to choose between the United States and China. Hence the doubts for a position considered too assertive by the US ».

Taiwan is a small island, a young democracy that in size, GDP and population disappears in the face of direct confrontation between the US and China. Who will get bored first? The US to finance its development and defense or China to pursue reunification?

“THEn America the support for pro-Taiwan politics is solid and bipartisan, there are differences on what is best to do and how to find a balance in relations with China. In other words, how to advantageously reconcile the One-China policy with support for Taipei, but I do not foresee that bipartisan support in Taiwan will wane ».

And the Chinese?

“After the war in Ukraine, Beijing revised its calculations. He understood the power of sanctions. Chinese strength is linked to the economy and integration into the global market. Things that have brought stability and popular support to the regime, a recent poll says that for 80% of people the country is heading in the right direction ».

So too much to lose on a military adventure in Taiwan?

“Yes, and Xi Jinping is aware of it. The impact on China would be enormous ».

How will we get out of these days of very high tension?

“Continuing with that stable instability that characterizes relations on Taiwan following the maxim that we must not take risks that can overturn a situation that, although not ideal, is manageable “.