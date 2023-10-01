Kuopio | Two people were injured in the drive-out

The rescue service removed the people from the car.

Two one person was injured in a drive-by in Kuopio early on Sunday, according to the rescue service of Pohjois Savo.

The passenger car had drifted out of Väänälänrantantie and ended up on the wrong side of the ditch. Firefighter on duty Marko Kotanen could not tell more precisely what had happened in the situation, but he guessed that the car had rolled over through the roof.

The two people in the car were stuck in the vehicle and were freed by the emergency services. Both people were conscious when they were sent to the Kuopio University Central Hospital by emergency units, says Kotanen.

The rescue service was alerted to the scene at half past two in the morning. Rescue operations ended about an hour later.

According to Kotanen, the accident happened on a quiet road and did not pose a danger to other traffic. The police are investigating the cause of the accident.

There were four units from the rescue service, two ambulances and a police patrol. In addition, there was a ground unit from Finnhems, which runs rescue helicopter operations.