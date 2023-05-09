Kuopio | The escaped prisoner has not been found

The authorities are looking for an escaped prisoner in Kuopio. Observations of the man are requested, which can be reported to the emergency center.

8.5. 16:43 | Updated 9:26 a.m

Police has not found the prisoner who escaped on Monday in Neulamäki in Kuopio, despite the searches. The Eastern Finland police message service informed about the matter on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The man escaped from the authorities after he had gotten outside the prison with permission and under supervision.

Inspector Sami Joutjärvi said on Monday that the man ran away on foot. Nothing dramatic happened during the escape, Joutjärvi described.

Both the police and the Criminal Sanctions Authority (Rise) are looking for the man. According to the police’s assessment, the prisoner is not a danger to outsiders.

“There have been plenty of tips, because there are quite a lot of people moving around in the area. They are moving around the city, so he has not been found yet. He could have gone anywhere,” said Joutjärvi.

On Monday, Joutjärvi was confident that the man would be found before long. He was searched for “in large volume”. The police do not say what the man has been sentenced to prison for. However, according to Joutjärvi, the man is already known to the police.

Man is about 180 centimeters tall. His hair is shaved bare in the middle of the top. He is wearing black shorts, a hoodie and sunglasses. In addition, he is wearing a beanie.

On Tuesday, the police thanked for the tips already received and asked to report real-time observations to the emergency center. Other related tips can be sent to the email address [email protected] or by phone at 0295 4152 32.