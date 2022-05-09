Kuopio The City of Kuopio received a reprimand for the illegal and abusive treatment of patients in the dementia unit

The self-determination of the customers of the dementia unit had been violated, the regional government agency estimated.

Eastern Finland The Regional State Administrative Agency (AVI) has issued a remark to the City of Kuopio regarding the treatment of the customers of the Levänne dementia unit. According to Avi, the unit has been subjected to illegal practices and restrictive measures in the unit that violate their right to self-determination.

According to Avi, the dementia unit has used more severe control measures than would have been necessary. The unit had also not sought alternatives to prevent the use of these measures or to choose alternative practices.

For example, the unit had used magnetic belts in an illegal manner. A magnetic belt can be used to tie the patient to the bed.

Avi’s bulletin did not specify what restrictive measures were targeted at patients in the dementia unit.

Regional state Administrative Agency last week, issued a remark to the City of Kuopio’s Basic Safety and Health Board and to the management responsible for organizing housing services for the elderly.

It was decided to give only a remark on the matter, as the City of Kuopio had already started to rectify the matter during the supervision. For example, the illegal use of magnetic belts had already been abandoned. The city has also begun to look for alternative practices that better enforce patients ’rights in situations where a patient may behave in a way that is harmful to themselves or others.

Avi expects that in the future the City of Kuopio will take care of supporting the right of the elderly to self-determination and preventing the need for restrictive measures in other service units for the elderly as well.

According to Avi, the city must develop the management of care work and housing services so that the basic rights of customers, good treatment and the quality of services are realized in accordance with, among other things, the Elderly Services Act.