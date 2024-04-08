Kuopio | The bicycle's child seat caught fire in the parking garage

The parking garage was filled with smoke, but there was no major damage.

A bicycle a child seat caught fire in the parking garage of an apartment building in the center of Kuopio on Vuorikatu, which caused the garage to fill with smoke and cause a fire alarm.

The Pohjois Savo rescue service cleared the parking garage of smoke, and no major damage occurred. According to the rescue service, outsiders who came to the scene extinguished the fire with the help of an emergency fire hydrant.

The fire marshal in charge Petteri Lintunen according to, it was not about an electric bike. According to Lintunen, therefore, the most logical reason for a bicycle child seat catching fire is intentionally setting it on fire.

According to Lintunen, there have not been particularly many similar fires in Kuopio recently. The police are investigating the cause of the fire.