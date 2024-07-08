Monday, July 8, 2024
Kuopio | The bear that was moving in Petonen’s residential area moved into the forest

July 8, 2024
in World Europe

The police say they have stopped searching for the bear.

in Kuopio the search for the bear that moved in the Petonen district early in the morning has been stopped, says the Eastern Finland Police Department in a press release.

The police have confirmed that the bear has moved to the forest area of ​​Jynkänmäki with the help of the game management association’s big game service.

The last report about the bear had come a little after seven in the morning.

Petonen’s residential area is located approximately 10 kilometers south of the center of Kuopio.

