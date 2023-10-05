Kuopio | Savon Sanomat: Students were punished for taking over the school

Students were punished for staying overnight at the art high school without permission during the occupation. They stayed at the school premises on the night between Monday and Tuesday.

The pit tailelukio Lumit students were denied independent evening use of the school facilities for a good two weeks, because the students who took over the high school stayed overnight in the school premises without permission from the beginning of the week. Reported about it Savon Sanomat.

The principal of Lumiti Art High School Inka Kokkonen according to this, it is about safety and the fact that the students who stayed overnight on the school premises are acting contrary to the instructions. According to Kokkonen, staying the night caused alarms and a security guard visited the place during the night.

“At our school, you can express your opinions, but this restriction is about a sanction. The students were not given permission to stay overnight,” Kokkonen told Savon Sanom.

Students have been able to use the high school’s facilities on their own for hobby activities, such as dance and music practice. The restriction of evening use applies to all high school students, and it lasts until the end of the autumn holiday week.

Student union chairman of the board, high school graduate Morning Kallio told Savon Sanom that the restriction has a great impact on the daily lives of the students of art high school Lumit. The training facilities are in constant use by the students in the evening.

The students stayed at the high school on the night between Monday and Tuesday. According to Kallio, the occupation still continues at the art high school, but only during the day.

The students who took over the University of Eastern Finland offered the students who took over Lumit a place to stay in the university premises in the future.

The students of Lumit took over the art high school on Monday in protest of the Prime Minister Petteri Orpon (kok) for the cuts planned by the government.

In Finland, students have taken over study halls all over the country. For example, in Helsinki, students opposing the cuts planned by the government occupied the University of the Arts. University offered to his students credits for taking over the University of the Arts.