Sunday, August 11, 2024
Kuopio | Meatballs suspected of being poisoned were found in Kuopio

August 11, 2024
0
Suspicious meatballs were found near Kuopio University Hospital.

From Kuopio meatballs suspected of being poisoned were found on Saturday, says the Eastern Finland Police Department.

The suspicious meatballs were found on the ground at Kelkkailijantie 4, which is located near Kuopio University Hospital. The police received a notification about the discovery on Saturday afternoon.

The police patrol took the buns for more detailed investigations, because meat buns containing, for example, fishing hooks have been found in the same area before.

The case is being investigated as an animal welfare crime. As of Sunday morning, the police still did not know whether the meatballs were poisoned or otherwise dangerous.

