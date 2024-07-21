Kuopio | A thief broke the window of a bicycle shop, got away with a lot of cash

Kuopio|The shop had been entered by breaking the glass of the shop window.

To Kuopio the sports shop was broken into early on Sunday morning, says the Eastern Finland Police Department. The offender got away with hundreds of euros in cash and an electric bicycle.

The break-in took place at a bicycle shop at Haapaniemenkatu 27 in Kuopio. The shop had been entered by breaking the glass of the shop window.

About 300 euros in cash was stolen from the store’s cash register. In addition to this, a light blue Liv Embolden electric bicycle was stolen from the store. The bike in question is typically sold for thousands of euros.

The public can report observations related to the incident either to the tip email [email protected] or to the hotline number 0295 415 232. In addition, those who are aware of the matter can call 0295 455 068.