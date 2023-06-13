Kuopio | A suspended sentence is required for the suspect of shooting police cars

In August 2021, the man shot a broken windshield of a police car with a pistol, and in September 2022, he shot a police car and a police rental car with a rifle, the subpoena application says.

in Kuopio a suspended prison sentence is required for a forty-year-old man suspected of shooting police cars.

According to the prosecutor, the man was guilty of two acts of damage when he shot at police official cars in the yard of Kuopio’s main police station at two different times.

In August 2021, the man shot a broken windshield of a police car with a pistol, and in September 2022, he shot a police car and a police rental car with a rifle, the subpoena application says.

There were no people in the cars either time.

The Central Criminal Police said in December that the actions were based on a kind of frustration with the police’s activities.

The man is also charged with a narcotics offense because cannabis was found in his apartment.

According to the prosecutor, the man has admitted the acts. A suspended sentence of 4–6 months is required for the man.

The case was discussed on Tuesday in the district court of Pohjois-Savo.