Kunze-Concewitz leaves the helm of Campari

Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz has decided to leave the position from April 2024. Matteo Fantacchiotti, managing director of the Asia Pacific area, who has already been appointed deputy CEO, will take his place.

Stock market, Campari stock collapses (-4.7%)

Campari fell sharply on the stock market after the announcement that Bob Kunze-Concewitz, after 18 years in the group, 16 of which as CEO, has decided to retire and will leave office starting from the shareholders’ meeting of April 11, 2024. Around 09.50, the stock marks -4.7% at 11.3 euros, while the Ftse Mib is flat.

Campari, Matteo Fantacchiotti CEO from April 2024

Matteo Fantacchiotti, Managing Director Asia Pacific of Campari, he is appointed deputy CEO of the group with immediate effect and will take over the role of CEO from April 2024, when he will replace Bob Kunze-Concewitz who announced to the board his intention to retire to pursue his passions. A note reads it. Lhe appointment as deputy CEO was decided “in order to ensure a gradual handover”.

