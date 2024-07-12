Capcom has released A trailer for the soundtrack of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess which provides a taste of the game’s main theme: a suggestive piece sung in Japanese, of course, with a traditional style.

While the voices of the song tell of how the dark forces of demons use the torii gates to invade our world, spreading death and terror, some gameplay sequences illustrate the combat mechanics and strategic elements of the experience.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is not in fact a simple action game, but rather includes tactical mechanisms involving the inhabitants of the villages that we will free from the siege of the demonic creatures, and who will support us in battle through a system of orders and choral maneuvers.