Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Kagura gameplay trailer

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™ – Compelling Gameplay Video Revealed During Xbox Partner Preview Milan (7 March 2024) – During the Xbox Partner Preview, Capcom presented a new gameplay video that allows players to take a look at the fascinating world, particularly inspired by Japan, of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™. Set on a mountain overrun by disturbing monsters called Furies, this single-player action game will test your strategy and combat skills. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will be available later this year with Xbox Game Pass for console, PC and Cloud, and on Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5 and PC via Steam. To check out the new trailer, visit YouTubewhile for the latest assets and information on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessvisit the official site, X and the Capcom Press Center. As the protagonist Soh, the player is tasked with saving the villagers and restoring peace alongside the Mountain Priestess, Yoshiro, by eliminating the contamination infecting their land on Mount Kafuku. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess incorporates a unique real-time day-night cycle. During the day, the player's strategic skills are put to the test as he deliberately plans the purge of the contaminated village by rescuing the inhabitants, assigning them roles, and repairing their defensive devices to prepare for the upcoming battle. When night falls, it's time to fight against the hideous Furies that emerge from the Torii Gates and aim to attack Yoshiro. Players must use their combat skills to defend the Priestess, adapt to the ever-changing battle conditions, fight alongside the villagers, and utilize the power of Soh's sword techniques. Enjoy a fusion of real-time strategy and exhilarating action as you repeat this day-night cycle to eliminate the desecration and restore peace to the land with Soh and Yoshiro. Don't miss the chance to follow the Capcom Highlights on March 7, where more information will be revealed about this unforgettable clash between the supernatural world and humanity in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess coming this year!

Source: CAPCOM via PLAION

