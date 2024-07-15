Announced by CAPCOM in June 2023, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess immediately captured the attention of the public through its game design strongly inspired by Japanese folklore. At the helm we find once again Shuichi Kawatafamous for having covered the role of designer and art director in titles such as Shinsekai: Into the Depthsor in the fourth and fifth chapter of the series RESIDENT EVIL. In the title, you can also notice how the role of dance has been particularly emphasized Kaguraa type of Shinto ceremonial-ritual dance, and the Yokai Japanese, which we have come to know very well in many other works of Japanese style given their great popularity here in the West. The title will be officially available from next July 19, and after having tried it in preview we are ready to tell you about this latest dance in our review.

Title: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess

Platform: PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC (Steam)

Analyzed version: Xbox Series X (EU)

Type: Action, Strategic

Players: 1

Publisher: CAPCOM

Developer: CAPCOM



Tongue: Italian (texts), English and Japanese (dubbing)

Exit date: July 19, 2024

Availability: digital delivery

DLC: unannounced

Note: available from day one on Game Pass We reviewed Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess with an Xbox Series X|S code provided to us for free by CAPCOM via PLAION.

The verdant Mount Kafukuhouse of the Goddess. A disturbing black substance suddenly engulfs its slopes, polluting the shining mountain. The mountain, now a shadow of what it once was, and the peaceful lives of its inhabitants, are irremediably upset when the twelve masks containing the power of the Goddess are stolen. The Priestess Yoshiro And Sohis trusted protector, decide to save the mountain, exploiting the power of the lost masks and collaborating with the rescued inhabitants in order to bring these lands back to normal.

Protecting the Priestess

Despite the plot of Kunitsu-Gami it appears excessively simplistic, It is in its layered gameplay that the title demonstrates its true power. In the shoes of the protagonist Soit will be our duty to save the inhabitants of the various villages scattered throughout the Mount Kafukuso as to bring back peace together with the priestess of the mountain Yoshiroeliminating the various forms of corruption that infect their land. As we travel through the different scenarios present, we will be immersed in the dynamic cycles of day and night. At morning So joins forces with the villagers to prepare for the coming battle, while as darkness falls, the protagonist and the villagers face the various enemies enhanced with the infusion of the stolen masks, with the aim of protecting the sacred Priestess. But let’s see everything in more detail.

The day, as anticipated above, It is the preparatory phase in which So must explore the scenario and create an attack strategy to remove the corruption. Each scenario will present pretty much the same objectives: save all the inhabitants present, create a path for the priestess to follow, close the portal from which the Furies. When we face a scenario for the very first time, all the available inhabitants (whose number is always indicated in the pause menu) will be locked inside corrupted cocoons, which we will have to free through dancing. Kagura Of So. Within the scenarios there will also be small sources of corruption that, if completely freed, will allow access to particular rewards such as talismans that offer additional bonuses to our protagonist or his small personal army. Carrying out these actions will also allow us to obtain the most important currency in the game, crystals, which are essential for the two actions on which the entire gameplay is based: creating the path for the Yoshiro and assign different combat roles to the inhabitants. Yoshiro in fact, he will not be able to move freely and will have to follow a path previously set by Sowith which we will even have to choose which fork to take or when to make the priestess move/stop. By tracing the path we will be able to see where the latter will manage to arrive by sunset, assigning our defenses accordingly. The objective is in fact to protect her from the attack by the numerous Furiesbut to make our work easier we can take advantage of the help of our devoted carpenter.

Each scenario will feature different devices that can help us slow down the enemy’s advance, such as power-up zones or small barriers that can be repaired by the enemy within the impending darkness. The roles of the different inhabitants can be assigned both during the day and at night, and will require the consumption of a specific amount of crystals (for example 50 for a Woodcutter or Archer) and a particular affinity with the selected class. Once assigned, they can be moved at will along the scenario, but also changed class again or strengthened through the skills of So. At night, evil spirits will invade the stage through the Torii gates and our long challenge will begin, until dawn, to defend Yoshiro from hostile attacks.. In case So is seriously injured we will enter “Spirit mode”, which will allow us to continue giving commands to the other villagers, but will not allow us to fight with our protagonist at their side. In fact So will soon prove to be a real fighting machine on the battlefield, especially through the power of the guards Tsubapowerful artifacts that will unleash devastating attacks against the Furies capable of inflicting stun on even the most lethal bosses.

While strategy titles often suffer from a slight monotony, Kunitsu-Gami It also manages to captivate the player through a wide variety, not only of scenarios, but also of situations.We will find ourselves in dark caves where the primary objective will be to first find a source of light to face the Furiesor guard a group of boats as we attempt to reach the opposite bank of the river. The management soul of the work also expands the gaming offerwhere each liberated village will become a small community to manage to obtain upgrades or collectibles. Carrying out renovations within the villages will allow us to earn skill points with which to upgrade the inhabitants’ masks or the same Soand by completing them all we will obtain a progressive increase in the transport limits regarding crystals and rations. The invested points will not be lost, however, and can be recovered at any time to choose which masks to upgrade for a given scenario, even if we would have preferred that we were given the possibility to choose which upgrades to cancel, without having to necessarily remove them all every time. The strategy of focusing on the right masks depending on the objective will prove particularly useful when we manage to fully master their abilities. Archers, for example, can quickly take down the Furies flying, while sumo wrestlers can attract various enemy attacks towards themselves. The title also has a high replayability.with the possibility of re-taking previously completed scenarios to complete additional sub-objectives and earn additional skill points. In these situations we will start with all the inhabitants already unlocked previously and with the amount of crystals obtained up to that point.

The Footsteps of the Goddess

The style of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is undoubtedly one of its main strengths, especially if we focus on the individual movements of the various characters. In fact, to create an aesthetic that is nothing short of unique, the developers have adopted a rather unconventional approach. All in-game objects were first created as detailed miniatures in real life, and then computer-generated into 3D models for inclusion in the game, giving the title a refined and unmistakable visual aesthetic.. To ensure this feeling of “authenticity”, this work was also done on the clothes and masks that we see in the game, previously made to human size, worn, scanned and then subsequently rendered in 3D.

On top of all this, The game world’s settings, items, user interface, and soundtrack are centered around the Japanese principle of How. In fact, the game, in addition to including numerous references to real and spiritual life, focuses on the Japanese theory of harmony, called precisely Howwhich aims to increase understanding of this wonderful traditional culture through a particular sense of beauty, waiting and serenity. This is easily understood from the tracks present within the villages once liberated or in the composition of the different scenarios.

Technically the title, on Xbox Series X (version we tested), proved to be fluid and brilliant, with fast loading times that never made us feel burdened by the transition from one scenario to another, and always leaving us amazed by the use of the color palettes used for the settings.

Who do we recommend Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess to?

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess It is recommended to all lovers of real-time strategy titles, as well as to all fans of Japanese folklore. The title offers a wide variety of situations that we are sure will win over even the most shy player towards this specific type of video game. A title to try even if you are subscribed to Xbox Game Passgiven its availability in the catalog since day one.

Unique art style, from design to soundtrack

High attention to detail

Layered gameplay that offers the player different situations to interface with… …Although like all strategy games it could lead some players to feel monotony

Excessive simplicity of the plot

Some menus are a little confusing