Capcom has often taken us to the ancient East, with titles that have remained imprinted in each of us: the saga of Onimusha And Okay are in fact two of the IPs that the House of Mega Man has often exploited to immerse us in worlds of ancient charm. With Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddesshowever, Capcom wants to propose something seriously different. The new project of the Japanese publisher is in fact a video game that manages to masterfully combine the ancient Japanese mythology with a modern gameplay and compelling. The title, developed with evident attention to historical and cultural details, immerses us in a world rich in symbolism and narration deeply rooted in Japanese legends.

For the priestess!

The plot of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is certainly different from that of any Onimusha: the player is called to protect a priestesscharged with restoring the balance between the world of men and that of spirits. This theme, which strongly recalls the dualism and the interconnection between nature and the supernatural, is explored through a narrative that is not afraid to dive into philosophical and spiritual concepts. The writing And refinedwith dialogue that resonates with authenticity and characters that feel three-dimensional and deeply human, despite their often supernatural nature.

Also side Gameplay Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is not the classic action game that one would expect from Capcom, but rather a hybrid which most of the time works and which embodies many elementthe gods action RPG. The game is in all respects a tower defense with some veins action. The player’s goal is to accompany a priestess on her journey as she “purifies” the mountain from the demons that have corrupted it. Each level is therefore structured in such a way as to defend the priestess until a torii gate to be exorcisedwith small detours that allow you to prepare the field awaiting the battle between the protagonist and the army of enemies.

The combat system is therefore grafted onto a tactical gameplay and is fluid and well balanced, offering a wide range of skills and techniques that the player can master. Each fight requires strategy and quick reflexes, with a difficulty curve that increases satisfyingly as you progress through the game. The developers have included a variety of enemies and bosseseach with their own unique mechanics, which keep the experience fresh and challenging. Of course, the key to the gameplay is killing enemy demons, and purifying trees and opponents allows you to collect the grains which serve to assign battle roles to the mountain’s inhabitants and clear the path.

The game also offers a number of environmental puzzles that require ingenuity and observation. These moments of respite from the action not only add variety to the gameplay, but also help build a sense of discovery and wonder as the player explores the world. challenges presented are balanced and rarely frustrating, helping to maintain a pace that encourages progression and exploration.

Art and magic

One of the most interesting aspects of the game is its art direction. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a visual work of art, with breathtaking landscapes ranging from enchanted forests to ancient templesall recreated with a impressive visual fidelity. The soundtrack, composed of traditional Japanese melodies mixed with modern orchestral pieces, contributes to creating an immersive and often moving atmosphere. Each area of ​​the game is cared for in the smallest details, with a design that clearly reflects the historical and cultural research that guided the development of the game. In this, the comparison with Okami is more than appropriate.

Another strength of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is his narrative depth. Side stories and optional missions are never just filler, but offer a deeper look into the lives and motivations of secondary characters. These moments further enrich the game world, making it alive and breathing with stories and legends.

UnfortunatelyHowever, the game is not without its flaws. Some players may find managing theinventory a bit cumbersome and the save system could be frustrating in some situations, as is this action-tactical hybrid It’s definitely not for everyone’s tastes. However, these small inconveniences are easily overlooked when compared to the overall quality of the experience offered.

In conclusion, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a very particular gaming experience that might turn purists’ noses up, but in any case It’s worth living if you want to try something different. The combination of an engaging narrative, addictive gameplay and impeccable art direction make it a memorable title. For fans of Japanese mythology, action-RPGs, real-time tactics and games that offer a refined aesthetic, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess It therefore represents a little gem that should not be ignored.