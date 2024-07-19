Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess compared on PS4, PS4 Pro, and PS5 in the new video published by ElAnalistaDeBits, who placed the three versions of the Capcom game side by side in order to identify all the technical differences present.

On PlayStation 4 there is only one graphics mode available that reaches a resolution of 900p and an average of 50 fps, while on PS4 Pro and PS5 you can choose between two different options: a fidelity mode and a performance mode.

The first one runs at 2160p dynamic and 30 fps on PS4 Pro or 2160p and 50 fps on average on PS5, while for the performance mode it goes to 1080p and 60 fps on PS4 Pro, which become 2160p Dynamic and 60fps on PS5.

These values ​​have a significant impact on the level of definition of the graphics and obviously on the fluidity of the action, but there are also other differences related to the effects. For example, both the ambient occlusion and the lighting system are better on PS5,