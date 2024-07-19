Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available worldwide from today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and within the catalog of PC & Xbox Game Pass. As per tradition, Capcom celebrated the game’s debut with a launch trailerwhich you can view in the player inside this news item.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a mix between an RPG, an action and a tower defense inspired by Japanese mythology, in which we will have to face monsters of various kinds and purify evil. The story begins with the dark envelopment of the mythical Mount Kafuku by a dark and unknown force, while a mysterious thief steals twelve enchanted masks, each with a unique power. Faced with such a calamity, Soh, an expert warrior, launches into a rescue mission together with Yoshiro, a priestess with supernatural abilities, who the protagonist will have to defend from the nightly assaults of the Furies. Together, they commit to purifying the region from the darkness that spreads, liberating one area after another and bringing light to the villages besieged by evil.
A little big surprise from Capcom
The game takes place in phases that alternate different gameplay dynamics based on the time of day. During the day, players will explore the village and purify the “contaminated” inhabitants, assigning them various roles and where to place them to protect the priestess Yoshiro. When night falls, Soh will have to lead the villagers into battle to eliminate hordes of Demonic Furies to prevent them from attacking Yoshiro, creating a successful mix of action, strategy and tower defense.
All things considered, Kunitsu-Gami has turned out to be a real summer surprise, capable of conquering the majority of international critics, in this regard here is our review, and it is certainly a title to keep an eye on or, if you are subscribed to Game Pass, to try during the weekend taking advantage of Microsoft’s service.
