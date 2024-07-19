Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available worldwide from today on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and within the catalog of PC & Xbox Game Pass. As per tradition, Capcom celebrated the game’s debut with a launch trailerwhich you can view in the player inside this news item.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a mix between an RPG, an action and a tower defense inspired by Japanese mythology, in which we will have to face monsters of various kinds and purify evil. The story begins with the dark envelopment of the mythical Mount Kafuku by a dark and unknown force, while a mysterious thief steals twelve enchanted masks, each with a unique power. Faced with such a calamity, Soh, an expert warrior, launches into a rescue mission together with Yoshiro, a priestess with supernatural abilities, who the protagonist will have to defend from the nightly assaults of the Furies. Together, they commit to purifying the region from the darkness that spreads, liberating one area after another and bringing light to the villages besieged by evil.