CAPCOM has released the launch trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessavailable from today on PlayStation, Xbox And PC. As previously anticipated in this new IP we will play the role of Soguardian who has the aim of protecting the Priestess of the Mountains from the very dangerous Furies that threaten the peace of his village. The title uses a very particular game system that combines action and strategyand will transport us to breathtaking settings inspired by Japanese folklore.

Before leaving you with the trailer, I remind you that you can find out more about the game thanks to our in-depth review. Enjoy!

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Launch Trailer

The battle against otherworldly beings begins today – Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™ is now available! Cleanse the desecrations and protect the Priestess in Capcom’s new action-strategy game that blends the two genres. Milan (July 19, 2024) – Live a new story with Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™ Now available worldwide on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam! This action-strategy game inspired by Japanese folklore introduces players to the lush land of Mount Kafuku, a beautiful mountain home to peaceful inhabitants and animals. What was once full of life, nature, and vibrant beauty is now overrun by a disturbing desecration and the Furies, wreaking havoc on those who dwell within. Advance, strike, and strategize your way to the Torii gates as Soh, the guardian tasked with protecting the Mountain Priestess, Yoshiro, from the sinister Furies. The Mountain Priestess is blessed with holy powers that purify taint through majestic ceremonial Kagura dances. For more information on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, visit the official site and the page X. With this brand new IP brought to life by Capcom’s RE ENGINE, players will be able to explore a fresh take on the tactical action genre packed with stunning visual designs, various Japanese cultural inspirations, and a unique day-to-night gameplay loop. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess features a ton of new and previously unseen gameplay elements, including: A unique day/night cycle: During the day, players explore the village, purifying the “contaminated” villagers, assigning them various roles, and choosing where to place them to best protect Priestess Yoshiro and prepare for the sunset. When night falls, Soh and the villagers must work together to protect Yoshiro from the hordes of Emerging Furies that emerge from the Torii gates scattered across the mountain.

During the day, players explore the village, purifying the “contaminated” villagers, assigning them various roles, and choosing where to place them to best protect Priestess Yoshiro and prepare for the sunset. When night falls, Soh and the villagers must work together to protect Yoshiro from the hordes of Emerging Furies that emerge from the Torii gates scattered across the mountain. Meet people from different villages: As residents of Mount Kafuku, villagers must be saved from desecration and assigned to various roles to aid in the battle against the Furies. Learn the different characteristics of each villager role, including woodcutters, ascetics, archers, and more, to prepare villagers for a fierce fight. Players can also upgrade villager roles to gain more support and issue commands to villagers as they fight alongside them to defeat the Furies and purify each village.

As residents of Mount Kafuku, villagers must be saved from desecration and assigned to various roles to aid in the battle against the Furies. Learn the different characteristics of each villager role, including woodcutters, ascetics, archers, and more, to prepare villagers for a fierce fight. Players can also upgrade villager roles to gain more support and issue commands to villagers as they fight alongside them to defeat the Furies and purify each village. Confronting the sinister Furies: As night falls, the Furies emerge from the other world. As they target the Priestess with a variety of terrifying attacks, it’s up to protagonist Soh to use dance-like sword techniques and command the villagers. Choose whether to focus on melee attacks or support tactics. Test your strategic skills with the ever-changing battlefields and different Furies variants. With the game now available, Capcom has released additional content to allow players to delve deeper into the mysterious world of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Content of the collaboration with Okami™ – After the demo launch, players took part in a special challenge as part of the collaboration between Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess And Okay. Together, players collected 1 billion crystals and found 15 hidden Lucky Mallets, unlocking exclusive Okami content, including the Amaterasu costume and weapon for Soh, the Waka costume for Yoshiro, and a special Okami soundtrack. Thanks to players who played the demo, these special gifts are now available to everyone on all platforms.! Collaboration with the National Bunraku Theater – Capcom has released a digital theater collaboration with the historic National Bunraku Theater of Japan to present a show illustrating the prequel to Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Bunraku is a collaborative art form that blends narrative acting, music, and puppetry into a performance. Puppeteer master and Japanese National Treasure KIRITAKE Kanjuro performed a new show titled “Ceremony of the Deity: The Maiden’s Destiny,” which is a prequel to the new IP. Special puppets were created to represent Soh and the Priestess using traditional techniques by Bunraku artists. To watch the show and immerse yourself in the story of Soh and Yoshiro, visit Capcom’s official YouTube channel.

Capcom has released a digital theater collaboration with the historic National Bunraku Theater of Japan to present a show illustrating the prequel to Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Bunraku is a collaborative art form that blends narrative acting, music, and puppetry into a performance. Puppeteer master and Japanese National Treasure KIRITAKE Kanjuro performed a new show titled “Ceremony of the Deity: The Maiden’s Destiny,” which is a prequel to the new IP. Special puppets were created to represent Soh and the Priestess using traditional techniques by Bunraku artists. To watch the show and immerse yourself in the story of Soh and Yoshiro, visit Capcom’s official YouTube channel. Main theme music of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – The game’s theme, “Kunitsu-Gami,” sung by ermhoi and composed by Chikara Aoshima, brings together the themes of desecration, spirits, and sins that are reflected in the story of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Created after a children’s song based on the game’s universe, this song features meticulously crafted rhythmic patterns and unique arrangements. Check out the official theme here.

The game’s theme, “Kunitsu-Gami,” sung by ermhoi and composed by Chikara Aoshima, brings together the themes of desecration, spirits, and sins that are reflected in the story of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Created after a children’s song based on the game’s universe, this song features meticulously crafted rhythmic patterns and unique arrangements. Check out the official theme here. A look behind the scenes of miniature creation – The development team behind Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess meticulously crafted the game with the goal of bringing their vision of a new IP inspired by Japanese folklore to life. They took a unique approach to producing the game’s stunning visuals, creating miniature replicas of villages and buildings and digitally scanning them into the game, while even fireworks were used as reference for the effects. To learn more about this unique and intricate process, visit the official page X which will publish various behind the scenes episodes, which cover the making of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.

Source: CAPCOM