CAPCOM announced that Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess will also be available on Playstation 5 And PC via Steam. Unveiled during the conference Xboxesthe title will also be available on Xbox Series X|S And Windows PCs. That’s not all, since its release the game will be available for free to all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass.

At the moment, however, this is the only information released for the game, we do not know when this will be available. We just have to wait to find out more.

Source: CAPCOM