During tonight's Capcom Highlights event it also returned to the scene Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessa few days after its presentation during the Xbox Partner Preview, with a gameplay videos which takes up the elements seen previously and expands them further with other insights, as well as new images of the game.
So let's see a new “gameplay deep dive” by Capcom on this interesting action with elements strategic: some elements were already visible in the previous gameplay video broadcast during the Xbox event, but in this case the video is more extensive and includes other information, as well as a complete commentary from the developers which better explains what appears on the screen.
In this way it is possible to understand the particular structure of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess in a deeper way.
The game takes us into a mythological world, linked to the classic imagery of Japanese legends and folklore but with rather original interpretations of historical themes.
A mythological strategic one
The hero is Soh, in charge of purifying the area of Mount Kafuku, where a mysterious evil force has emerged and is raging on the natural environments and villages of the area, corrupting everything in its path.
Soh is accompanied by Yoshiro, the girl endowed with divine powers, who must be protected from enemy attacks so that she can use her power to purify various environments. Once the villages are freed from evil, the inhabitants can take part in the fight together with the protagonist.
The combat system it is based on different masks, with different abilities and must therefore be chosen and balanced correctly to win in combat. The inhabitants can take on various roles within the clashes and be used as fundamental units in a strategic manner.
So let's see videos and new images of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, expected to arrive in 2024 on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series
