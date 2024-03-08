During tonight's Capcom Highlights event it also returned to the scene Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessa few days after its presentation during the Xbox Partner Preview, with a gameplay videos which takes up the elements seen previously and expands them further with other insights, as well as new images of the game.

So let's see a new “gameplay deep dive” by Capcom on this interesting action with elements strategic: some elements were already visible in the previous gameplay video broadcast during the Xbox event, but in this case the video is more extensive and includes other information, as well as a complete commentary from the developers which better explains what appears on the screen.

In this way it is possible to understand the particular structure of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess in a deeper way.

The game takes us into a mythological world, linked to the classic imagery of Japanese legends and folklore but with rather original interpretations of historical themes.