CAPCOM announced a series of free DLC to celebrate sales of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the GoddessThe title has in fact exceeded 500,000 copies sold, and to celebrate this milestone the software house has made three free contents available to players.

It’s about:

Furthermore, the software house has released onGame account X the first of a series of behind the scenes videos dedicated to its development stages. Let’s find out more details thanks to the press release issued by the company.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™ Reaches 500,000 Players! Capcom Celebrates with Free DLC and an Exciting Behind-the-Scenes Video Series Milan (9 August 2024) Since its launch on July 19, Capcom’s new IP Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™ has won over 500,000 players! To celebrate this milestone, Capcom is pleased to offer a special gift: a free downloadable content set featuring three enchanting Mazo Talismans, including one from a collaboration with Okay™: Mazo Talisman: Jubilee – Players can equip this Talisman to watch the villagers near Soh break out into a joyful dance. Mazo Talisman: Dancing Crane – Allows Soh’s normal attacks to transform into a hypnotic dance and fireworks. Mazo Talisman: Amaterasu – With this Talisman, vibrant flowers will bloom beneath Soh’s feet as he travels.

In addition to these unique Mazo Talismans, a title update is now available to all players that includes a new sorting feature added to the Mazo Talisman equipment screen, as well as minor bug fixes. Players can further immerse themselves in the magic of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess with the new Behind-the-Scenes series! This series reveals the creative process behind the title, showing how photography, miniature 3D models, digital effects and more brought the game’s unique world to life. The first episode is available now on official page X Of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. Players can share their moments of magic with the Kunistu-Gami Community Photo Spotlight on the official page X. They will be able to post their best shots from the game, whether it’s Soh and Yoshiro’s dances, the adorable village animals, or Seethe, using the hashtags #Kunitsu_Gami and #PhotoMode. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is available now along with a free demo on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam.

Source: CAPCOM