As announced during the Capcom Next broadcast last night, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. This free trial lets you try out the game before its launch on July 19.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a new intellectual property from Capcom, which comes in the form of an action game with strategic elements and set in a fantasy feudal Japan that draws heavily from Japanese legends.

Against the backdrop of the suggestive Mount Kafukuin the game we will find ourselves facing the Furies: creatures of darkness that emerge at night from the Torii portals to corrupt the earth, and that we will have to banish once and for all.