As announced during the Capcom Next broadcast last night, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess demo is available now on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X|S. This free trial lets you try out the game before its launch on July 19.
Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is a new intellectual property from Capcom, which comes in the form of an action game with strategic elements and set in a fantasy feudal Japan that draws heavily from Japanese legends.
Against the backdrop of the suggestive Mount Kafukuin the game we will find ourselves facing the Furies: creatures of darkness that emerge at night from the Torii portals to corrupt the earth, and that we will have to banish once and for all.
An unprecedented experience
Announced exactly one year ago, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is set to make its debut on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S next year, as previously mentioned. July 19thdemonstrating that Capcom has not lost its ability to create original experiences.
The demo, downloadable from Steam, PlayStation Store And Xbox Storeallows you to get an idea of the mechanics behind an adventure that promises to offer dynamic and spectacular fightsas per tradition for the productions of the Osaka house.
Kunitsu-Gami’s action system is also complemented by some strategic elements linked to the possible collaboration with the villagers, characterized by specific skills that we can exploit during our battles with the spirits.
While you wait for the launch, you can perhaps get an idea of the game by taking a look at our hands-on review of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess.
#KunitsuGami #Path #Goddess #Demo #PS5 #Xbox #Series
Leave a Reply