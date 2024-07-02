Those interested in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess can give the game a go now, thanks to its free demo.

The demo for Capcom’s upcoming Japanese folklore action tower defence game is available across PC via Steam and Windows, PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.

“This demo allows you to play some of the stages of the main game as many times as you like without a time limit,” reads a post on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess’s Steam page. You can check out a trailer for it all via the video below.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Demo Trailer. Watch on YouTube

In addition to releasing a demo for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, the Japanese-inspired action strategy game is also hosting a collaboration with fellow Capcom title, Okami.

“Cooperate with players worldwide to complete the two given missions to receive in-game items such as costumes with motifs of Amaterasu and Waka from Okami and Amaterasu’s weapons as a gift for the full version of the game,” Capcom he said, stating the gift mentioned will be added with an update on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess’s release.

This Okami collaboration runs until 17th July.

To celebrate the launch of the Kunitsu-Gami demo, we’re launching a collaboration campaign with Okami! Complete missions with other players around the world to earn special Okami-themed in-game collaboration items for everyone at launch! Check out the details here:… pic.twitter.com/4X4jRLMMRe — Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess (@Kunitsu_Gami) July 1, 2024

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess was first revealed at last year’s Xbox Game Showcase, with gameplay shown earlier this year at the Xbox Partner Direct.

In Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, players will take on the role of Soh, who – by day – will explore villages in action gameplay. Then, by night, Soh defends the land from sieging evil spirits.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is set to release later this month, on July 19, across PC, PlayStation and Xbox. It will be available on Game Pass.