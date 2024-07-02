CAPCOM announced that a demo is available starting today for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessdownloadable for free on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Microsoft Store.

Furthermore, the company also announces a collaboration between this new IP and Okaywhich will include weapons, costumes and soundtrack tracks. The collaboration will be made available for free at launch if demo players have collected a total of one billion crystals and found the 15 “Lucky Mallet” inside.

Below we see a new video dedicated to the demo. Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddesss will be available from July 19th on the same platforms.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Demo Trailer

Source: CAPCOM Street Gematsu