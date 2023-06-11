During the conference Xboxes of this evening CAPCOM announced a new IP: Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The title will be released on Xbox Series X|Sand will be available free of charge to all subscribers to the service Xbox Game Pass since launch. At the moment, however, the software house has not revealed what its possible exit window will be.

Waiting to find out more we leave you with the announcement trailer for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddesswishing you a good vision as always!

Source: CAPCOM