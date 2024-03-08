CAPCOM shared another gameplay video online for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess which offers an in-depth look at the gameplay of the action-strategy title arriving later this year.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess is currently in development for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCwhere it will be distributed on Steam and Microsoft Store. The title will be available from day one on Xbox Game Pass. Let's see the new video below.

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Gameplay

Search the spirit world in Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess Explore a hypnotic world steeped in Japanese culture and mysticism with the upcoming release of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess, which is scheduled to launch this year. The single-player action strategy game and new IP from Capcom will test your strategic prowess in this mystical action adventure. Set on a contaminated mountain, players will take on the role of Soh, the protagonist tasked with saving the villagers and purifying their villages on Mount Kafuku alongside the Priestess, Yoshiro. While traveling through Mount Kafuku, players will be immersed in dynamic cycles of day and night. By day, Soh joins the villagers to prepare for an upcoming battle. As darkness looms, Soh, the villagers, and Yoshiro face the Furies, even more powerful enemies infused with the power of the stolen masks. Harness the power of the Tsuba guards, wield dance-like sword techniques, adapt to constantly changing battle conditions, and utilize the different roles of the villagers to clear the mountain. The various roles include: Woodcutter – strong villagers who excel in close combat.

– strong villagers who excel in close combat. Archers – villagers with great precision and accuracy who fight from a distance with bows and arrows.

– villagers with great precision and accuracy who fight from a distance with bows and arrows. Ascetics – spellcasting villagers who use spells to restrain the Furies Brought to life by the power of the RE ENGINE, Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess it will be available from day one with Xbox Game Pass for consoles and PC and Cloud, as well as with Xbox Series X|S, Windows, PlayStation 5 and Steam. Stay tuned for further details as players embark on an unforgettable clash filled with strategic challenges and aesthetically engaging gameplay.

Source: CAPCOM Street PLAION