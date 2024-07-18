CAPCOM has released a very special prequel for Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddesscoming tomorrow to consoles and PC. The software house, in collaboration with the National Bunraku Theater of Osaka, has in fact created a short theatrical show that will introduce us to the history of the game. The show, which you can watch thanks to the link at the end of the article, is entitled “Ceremony of the Deity – The Priestess’s Destiny”.

Before leaving you with the video of the show, I remind you that if you want to know more about the game you can find many details in our in-depth review. Enjoy!

Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess – Ceremony of the Goddess – The Priestess’s Destiny

Discover the story of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™ with a stunning free Japanese theater performance The Bunraku show seamlessly blends technology with traditional art to present a unique and compelling prequel to the game Milan (July 18, 2024) – Today Capcom presented a free digital theatre show created in collaboration with the historic National Bunraku Theater of Japan for the upcoming release of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess™, available on Xbox Game Pass, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Windows, PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, and Steam starting Friday, July 19. Bunraku is a collaborative art form that synchronizes narrative acting, music, and puppetry into a show, and master puppeteer KIRITAKE Kanjuro has been performing a new show titled “Ceremony of the Deity: The Maiden’s Destiny,” which serves as a prequel to the new IP. Based in Osaka, Japan, the National Bunraku Theater presents various traditional Japanese performances and is celebrating its 40th anniversary this year. Watch the theatrical performance here. Special puppets were created to represent Soh and the Priestess, the two protagonists of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessusing the traditional techniques of Bunraku artists. KIRITAKE Kanjuro brings them to life, making them dance against a vibrant backdrop created with modern technologies, offering a new Bunraku experience that combines tradition and innovation. Viewers can be enthralled as KIRITAKE Kanjuro translates this eccentric play drama into real life using these unique techniques. In addition to this collaboration video, new artwork is now available to celebrate the release of Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddess. The demo is still available for free on all platforms to allow players to experience Soh and Yoshiro’s unique story firsthand. Pre-orders are available now with exclusive bonuses, including two Mazo Talismans (i.e. special equipment) for Soh and a digital mini artbook featuring concept art from the game. For more information on Kunitsu-Gami: Path of the Goddessvisit the official site and the page X. For more information, visit the Capcom Press Center.

Source: CAPCOM